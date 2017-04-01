BC seniors named future FOCUS missionaries

By Nick Servi, The Circuit.

Seven Benedictine College students are becoming Focus missionaries after graduating in May: seniors Peter Reimer, Patrick Schmitt, Catherine Kluempers, Kendra Stewart, Jordan Canella, Mary Downey and Marie Putbrese.

The seven seniors applied to FOCUS online and spent a weekend of fellowship with other applicants while being interviewed by the FOCUS missionaries at BC. Each applicant received a phone call within two months telling them whether or not they were accepted.

The women had their FOCUS interview weekend in the fall semester and the men had the opportunity to have it in either the fall or spring.

Putbrese has been involved in FOCUS since her freshman year at BC, participating in FOCUS mission trips, bible studies and other events FOCUS sponsors on campus.

“I decided to become a missionary because I want to do ministry,” Putbrese said. “I came to BC as a theology major because I see truth in the Catholic Church and I want to help others see the truth.”

“I wanted to be involved in FOCUS because I saw how helpful it is for college students,” she continued. “Students make decisions that can change the rest of their lives. By helping someone in college, you can help them with their life. I want to be able to help in that way.”

The new FOCUS missionaries will spend a month for staff training at Ave Maria University in Ave Maria, Florida and then two months visiting mission partners—people they asked to support them through prayers and financial gifts—during the summer.

FOCUS missionary Meagan Gitchell says FOCUS looks for faithfulness, zeal, teachability, indomitability, professionalism, leadership and being a team player in the students applying to be missionaries.

Gitchell believes it is important to help all the applicants decide if they are meant to be missionaries.

“I think it’s a beautiful gift to enter into the temple of souls and to help someone discern if the Lord is calling them to be a missionary,” Gitchell said.

Gitchell believes her own experience as a missionary helped bring her closer to God.

“My ‘yes’ to FOCUS was my ‘yes’ to Jesus in the most radical way at the time,” Gitchell said. “It’s been the best ‘yes’ of my life. Walking with the Lord has brought me more joy and freedom than I could have possibly imagined for myself or the other people in my life.”