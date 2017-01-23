Winter Wonderland Dance goes dim

By Ivy Mackey, The Circuit.

The Winter Wonderland dance has been a Benedictine College tradition for four years, but this year it featured a couple new twists. On Jan. 14, the semi-formal event took place at the Ferrell Academic Center from 8:30 to 11:00 p.m.

The major change at this year’s alcohol free event, was the dimming of the lights.

“I feel like people are more comfortable with the lights off,” said Jennifer Carter, current resident director for Elizabeth Hall and Cray-Seaberg Hall.

Carter noted that the reactions from dancers about the change have been met with positive results.

“I thought that it made a nice, right environment for the dance,” said Diana Vandenberg, a junior and resident assistant in Cray.

Another change, was the presentation of alcohol facts. This year, the two halls wrote numerous facts on paper snowflakes, which were hung up around the dance area. Students had to guess which facts were actually false, and then submit their answers to a raffle for a prize.

Despite the Winter Wonderland dance being so popular amongst the students, it has not always been Elizabeth and Cray’s main event.

“My first three years as RD we tried some new things,” Carter said about her work with the RAs. However, none of their ideas appeared to work. Carter then explained how when they came up with the idea for Winter Wonderland, the only other major dance at Benedictine was the rather exclusive Spring Formal.

“I loved seeing that it drew students from every grade, and the genuine community here on campus,” Vandenberg said.

Both resident halls form a committee specifically tailored to the set up for the dance. Vandenberg was in charge of food and presenting the alcohol facts.

Overall, both the halls and the dancers were satisfied with the event, and Vandenberg said the dance went off exactly as they had hoped.

“At this point, I’m planning to keep on doing it,” Carter said happily.