Haack headlines 15 Ravens selected to All-Heart North team

Staff Report, The Circuit

Benedictine football earned 15 All-Heart North selections, headlined by six first team selections.

Senior wide receiver Christina Haack earned his fourth All-Heart selection, joining a elite group of Ravens to do so.

The only other football players to do so were defensive back and return man Shem Johnson from 1995 to 1998, wide receiver Conor Walsh from 2006 to 2009 and wide receiver Chris Langley from 2007 to 2010.

Haack leaves Benedictine as the leader in receptions (197) and receiving yards (3,543). This season alone the El Paso, Texas native recorded 47 catches for 943 yards and eight touchdowns.

Joining Haack on the offensive first-team unit was junior running back Ejay Johnson and offensive lineman Garret Bader.

In his first season as a Raven, Johnson rushed for 826 yards on 168 attempts and 11 touchdowns.

On the defensive unit lineman Cameron Hajok, linebacker Kenny Hershberger and punter Sebastian Harris all received first team honors.

Hajok led the Ravens in sacks and tackles for losses with 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in his senior campaign.

A trio of players on both sides of the ball earned second team nods for the Ravens. Offensive linemen Griffin Bledsoe and Zack Fuller as well as Tyler Henness were named to the offensive unit.

Henness appeared in the first six games for the Ravens racking up 396 yards and three touchdowns before a leg injury ended his season.

Henness will be remembered for his shining sophomore season and how injuries limited his success beyond that.

The Paola, Kansas product rushed for 1,488 yards and seven touchdowns in 2014. In 2015, preseason surgery and a rib injury slowed him to just 723 yards and six touchdowns.

On the defensive side, seniors defensive lineman Matt Murillo, linebacker Kendall Williams and safety Shane Baumann were named to the list.

Williams makes the second team in his first year as a defensive player after being a full back for the past three season.

Senior tight end Jerome Roehm, defensive lineman Jarad Sheppard and defensive back Steve Williams were named to the Honorable Mention squad.