Seniors celebrate 100 day march

By Sarah Sapenoff, The Circuit.

The senior’s 100 Day March is another one of Benedictine’s memorable traditions that brings the student body together.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 1, the seniors marched from the Haverty circle to Mueller’s Lockeroom at the bottom of the 2nd street.

The 100 Day March is a long time Benedictine tradition where the seniors march to the local bar and begin the countdown from 100 days until graduation.

“When I got the Facebook invite for the march I could not believe that we already had only 100 days left until graduation,” said Gabby Ferraro, senior.

After marching down to Mueller’s Lockeroom, the seniors celebrate the fact that they are all pushing forward together toward graduation.

“It was fun being able to be with just the seniors,” Ferraro said. “It’s crazy to think we have been with these people for four years.”

Marching down to Mueller’s Lockeroom isn’t the only tradition that takes place that night.

“Once everyone got there we all sang the fight song together,” said Lizzy Huey, senior.

It was a moment most people won’t forget.

“I got the chills hearing us all sing it together,” Huey said.

“It made me realize how much I love Benedictine traditions.”